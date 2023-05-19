Wilmington Transit System still seeking public input

Wilmington Transit System (WTS) is participating in a feasibility study aimed at understanding current and future transportation needs in Wilmington and throughout Clinton County. A public meeting was conducted on April 17 to introduce the project.

During the meeting, participants shared their support of WTS and also explored potential improvements that would help Wilmington and Clinton County residents, according to a news release.

A survey is being conducted to assist WTS in expanding its understanding of the transportation needs and challenges faced in the local area so that it can work with the community toward solutions. WTS needs feedback from residents of Wilmington and Clinton County even if they do not currently use WTS services.

Please take the survey and help WTS spread the word to your friends and neighbors before Monday, May 22.

The survey link is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/rideWTS. And, an image is attached with a survey QR code.

If you would like paper versions of the survey for distribution, or you would like to refer someone who would like to take it over the phone, please contact Bethany Renner at [email protected] or 937-299-5007.

To find out more information about the current service provided by WTS, call 937-382-7961.