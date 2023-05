Reading ends Clinton-Massie baseball season 16-0

READING — Connor Davis pitched a two-hitter and Charlie Hess drove in four runs as No. 4 Reading defeated Clinton-Massie 16-0 Thursday in a Division II Sectional baseball game at RHS.

The Falcons season ends with a 5-18 record.

The Blue Devils (18-6) will face top-seeded Badin 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Both Davis and Hess are sophomores for Reading.