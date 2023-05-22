Several ‘Member Minute’ presentations given at On-Target 4-H meeting

Dace Ackerman showing 4-H members how to reload shotgun shells. Submitted photos Abi Earley with her Boer Goats, Daisy and Pepper. Submitted photos Ace Terrell with this Mini Rex rabbit named Rex. Submitted photos Makenzie Daniels with her English Pointer named Pepper. Submitted photos

The Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club met at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman Association Club on Monday, May 8 at 6:38 p.m. There were 39 in attendance. President Anna Davis opened the meeting.

John Bean led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Stanley Chesney led the group in the 4-H Pledge. Anna Davis gave the secretary’s report. Isaac Chesney gave the treasurer’s report.

Dave Chesney talked about the raffle.

Dave Ackerman was our guest speaker and taught us how to reload shotgun shells. Dave did a wonderful job as our guest speaker.

Makenzie Daniels did a Member Minute on her dog Pepper which is an English Pointer. Abi Earley did a Member Minute on her Boer goats Daisy and Pepper, which is her FFA SAE project. Ace Terrell did a Member Minute on his mini rex rabbit named Rex. All did a wonderful job on their Member Minutes.

Member Minutes for June 2023 will be Sam Jordan, Lane Ferguson, Ellie Jordan, Kole Kasten, Mya Haines and Melody Haines.

Anna Davis went over the upcoming dates.

The meeting adjourned at 7:51 p.m. The group then broke out into disciplines.