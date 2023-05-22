Regional track, field begins Wednesday afternoon for county athletes

Clinton County athletes will compete in 22 events this week at regional track and field meets around Southwest Ohio.

The Wilmington boys are at the Division I Region 4 Track and Field Championship meet at Huber Heights Wayne High School in a trio of field events. Competition begins 5 p.m. on both Wednesday and Friday.

East Clinton girls are at the Division III Region 12 Track and Field Championship meet at Piqua High School. EC runs in the first event Wednesday at 6 p.m. On Friday, EC competition begins at 7:05 p.m.

The Blanchester girls, Clinton-Massie boys/girls and Wilmington girls will compete in the Division II Region 8 Track and Field Championships at Piqua High School. Field events begin 5 p.m. Thursday with running events set to start at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, field events start at 11 a.m. with running finals set to go at 12:30 p.m.

The top four finishers in each event are automatic qualifiers to the state meet June 2-3 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium ta Ohio State. In addition, the next two best times or distances statewide in each event will qualify with an at-large berth.

In Division I at Wayne High School, Wilmington’s Zeth Cowin is seeded ninth in the discus at 148-7. The fourth best throw going in is 167-3.

Cowin is 16th in the shot put at 44-10.75. The fourth best is 52-10.5.

In the long jump, Wilmington’s Adrien Cody is 16th with a jump of 20-0. The fourth best jump from last week is 21-9.5.

In Division II at Piqua High School, Clinton-Massie’s Marty Kreider is 13th in the 100-meter dash at 11.35. The fourth best time going in is 11.09 seconds. In the 200-meter dash, Kreider has the seventh best time at 23.0 while the fourth best is 22.9. In fact, it’s a tight grouping overall. The third best time is 22.9 while the 10th best time is 23.09.

Cale Wilson of Clinton-Massie has the second fastest time in the 400-meter dash from last week at 50.64. The best time is 50.6 and the fourth time is 50.71.

The Massie boys 4×200-meter relay went 1:34.59 last week, which is 15th among regional qualifiers. The fourth fastest time is 1:31.9.

Jude Leahy cleared 6-1 last week, one of seven athletes to make that 6-1 in the district meets. There others cleared 6-0.

Gabriel Staehling of Blanchester is currently fifth seed in the discus (149-5) while the fourth best is 153-0. He is ninth in the shot put at 43.11.75. Teammate Chasen Allison is 15th at 43-3. The fourth best throw is 48-7.5.

On the girls side, Wilmington’s Madison Schuster went 16.3 in the 100-meter hurdles, 13th fastest among qualifiers. The fourth fastest is 15.79. Taliah Billingsley ran 16.72 last week. Schuster’s 49.43 in the 300 hurdles is 13th fastest while the fourth time was 47.3.

Taylor Noszka ran 5:29.17 in the 1,600-meter run while fourth fastest was 5:18.9. In the 3,200-meter run, Noszka is seventh with a time of 11:51.63. The fourth fastest is 11:44.2. Madilyn Brausch is 10th with a 12:03.91.

Ainsley Whitaker of BHS had a 104-1 effort in the discus last week. The fourth best was 123-5.

Kaylee Ramsey of Clinton-Massie cleared 9-6 in the pole vault while the fourth highest mark last week was 11-0. Bryn Tippett of Wilmington went 8-6 last week.

In the shot put, Ke’Asia Robinson of WHS goes in with a throw of 35-1 while the fourth best last week was 36-7.

In Division III at Troy High School, the East Clinton girls 4×800-meter relay seventh at 10:39.52. The fourth fastest is 10:22.86.

Kaylyn Deaton went 6:13.79 in the 1,600-meter run, which is 16th fastest. The fourth fastest time was 5:24.43.

Molly Seabaugh is 13th in the 3,200-meter run (13:02.86) while Deaton is 16th (13:49.48). The fourth fastest time is 11:52.45.

Seabaugh clocks in at seventh in the 800-meter run with a 2:25.16. The fourth fastest is 2:23.82.