Memorial Day events to be held throughout county

Residents of Wilmington, Clarksville, and Blanchester commemorate Memorial Day and honor fallen heroes. From solemn ceremonies to community gatherings, the towns organize a range of events to pay tribute to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. News Journal file photo

CLINTON COUNTY — On Monday, May 29, the annual Veterans’ Memorial Day Service and Parade will be held in Wilmington in remembrance of the brave men and women who have served their country. The day will commence with a solemn ceremony beginning at 9 a.m., where former mayor, county commissioner and paramedic, Randy Riley, will deliver a speech.

The ceremony, starting at 9 a.m., will be held at the corner of Walnut and Main streets, where Clinton County’s Memorial Site stands as a poignant symbol of remembrance.

Following the ceremony, the Memorial Day Parade, presented by The American Legion Post 49 of Wilmington, will kick off at 10 a.m. The parade will start on Locust Street in front of the American Legion, proceed left on South Street, and then right on Truesdell. It will culminate at Sugar Grove Cemetery, where a service will be held to honor our fallen heroes.

Participants in the parade are not required to stay for the cemetery service. However, their presence and participation in the parade serve as a poignant tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, organizers said.

To join the parade, participants should line up on Walnut Street beginning at the intersection of Locust and Walnut streets, entering Walnut Street from Main Street. It is essential that all participants are lined up no later than 9:30 a.m. ready to march.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to come together as a community, participate in the parade, and attend the ceremony.

NEW VIENNA

The annual parade and ceremony is scheduled for Monday, May 29.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., participants are invited to gather at the downtown gazebo where the parade lineup will be formed. All members of the community are welcome to join this meaningful occasion. Simply show up at the lineup to take part in this patriotic event.

Parents are kindly requested to accompany children riding motorized vehicles during the parade for safety reasons. The procession will begin promptly at 10 a.m. following its traditional route from downtown New Vienna. Spectators are encouraged to line the streets and show their support for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The parade will culminate at the IOOF Cemetery, where a solemn ceremony will be held. Attendees will have the opportunity to pay their respects and honor the brave men and women who have given their lives in service to their nation.

For any further inquiries about the event, reach out to the New Vienna Planning Committee.

BLANCHESTER

The American Legion Post 179 is proud to sponsor the annual Memorial Day Parade in Blanchester, set to take place on Monday, May 29, starting at 10 a.m.

The parade will kick off from First National Bank, proceeding along a carefully planned route through the town. The route will take the parade onto Center Street, then continue south on South Wright Street, eventually reaching Main Street. From there, the parade will head southwest on Main Street, leading to the Blanchester IOOF Cemetery. Following the ceremony, the parade will make its way back to the First National Bank parking lot.

In addition to the Memorial Day Parade, the Blanchester American Legion Post #179 will also conduct Memorial Day services at the GAR cenotaph in the Westboro IOOF Cemetery, located at the Flag Circle near the walk-in gate off Jonesboro Road. This service begins at 2 p.m., allowing the legion members to be present at the Blanchester services in the Blanchester IOOF Cemetery in the morning. At Westboro, the memorial service pays tribute to fallen heroes and places a wreath at the cenotaph, which was erected on Memorial Day 1914. The Westboro Cemetery, established in 1860 by the Westboro IOOF Lodge, is a historic rural cemetery that serves as the final resting place for veterans of all wars, including 100 Civil War veterans. The cemetery is located at 500 Jonesboro Road, and the service concludes with the playing of Taps.

The American Legion Post 179 invites the entire community to join in this meaningful event, showing solidarity and gratitude for the brave individuals who gave their lives in service to our country.

CLARKSVILLE

Boy Scout Troop 155 will host a Memorial Day program at Clarksville Cemetery on Monday, May 29, beginning at 10 a.m. The event aims to pay tribute to our fallen military heroes and will feature various solemn ceremonies and readings.

The program, taking place at the Clarksville Cemetery located at 342 South First St., will commence with a flag ceremony and the laying of a wreath. Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 155 and Cub Scout Pack 155 will lead readings and prayers. The guest speaker for the occasion will be Col. Alan Booker, U.S.A.F. RET.

The troop and cub scouts will arrive at 9 a.m. to set up, while the band will provide background music throughout the event. The official program will kick off at 9:45 a.m., with various speakers presenting their heartfelt messages.

The Memorial Day program includes:

Greetings by Ben Simpson, Troop 155

Opening Prayer by Tim Bradshaw, Pastor Bethany Baptist

Flag Ceremony reading by George Hall, Troop 155

Flag Ceremony Actions by Mack Hensley, SPL

Laying of the Wreath by Pack 155

Posting of the Colors by Troop 155

Pledge of Allegiance by Troop 155, led by Mack Hensley

National Anthem by Eric Hayes, Clarksville Pentecost church

Reading by Clarksville Masonic Lodge

Reading by Cub Scouts Pack 155, Evan Brausch

Reading by Colton Young, Boy Scout Troop 155

Performance of “America the Beautiful” by Clinton Massie Band

Reading by Quinton Smith, Troop 155

Introduction of Speaker by Luke Hensley, Troop 155

Guest Speaker: Lt. Col. Alan Booker

Performance of a song of choice by Clinton Massie Band

Closing by Ben Simpson, Troop 155

Benediction by Troop 155, Daniel Norman

TAPS by George Hall

Following the program, light refreshments will be served at the United Methodist Church Outdoor Pavilion.