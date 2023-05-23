Family of beloved pharmacist sets up memorial scholarship in his name

Mark Kratzer

WILMINGTON — The family of Mark Kratzer has started up the Mark Kratzer Memorial Scholarship at the University of Cincinnati (UC) in honor of the late local pharmacist.

“The endowment will support an annual scholarship for College of Pharmacy students, with preference toward first generation and/or non-traditional students,” according to a release provided to the News Journal.

According to the release, Kratzer was both a first-generation and non-traditional student. He attended UC after working as a Journeyman Union Ironworker.

“College studies came after a workplace injury made him unable to work as an ironworker. Mark graduated from UC’s College of Pharmacy in 1990, at the age of 34. He worked as a retail pharmacist at SuperX and Kroger before starting his own business in 2001. Mark sold his pharmacies in February 2023,” said the release.

The endowment will fund the Mark Kratzer Memorial Scholarship in perpetuity. Any additional contributions will grow the annual funding that the school can gift to students.

“This is the sort of thing he always intended to do; I think it’s a great way to remember dad. It’s a great way to remember the way that he always tried to help his community. This fund will help students in perpetuity,” said Steve Kratzer, Mark’s son.

Mark Kratzer passed away unexpectedly in April, leaving a lasting legacy in the community. Before he passed, Kratzer sold all of his pharmacy locations – except the Mt. Orab location – citing health issues he had been having.

“It’s satisfying to help someone that has a need and help them navigate all their needs,” he told the News Journal in February. “I’d be happy to spend time and help them learn how to check their blood pressure or blood sugar.”

