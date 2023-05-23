Three graduate from Wilmington Christian Academy

The 2023 graduates from Wilmington Christian Academy are: Isaiah Conover, Hayleigh Perdue and Jacob Schultz. Submitted photo

Wilmington Christian Academy recently announced the graduates of 2023. Three students recently turned their tassels in a ceremony celebrating their accomplishments on Saturday, May 20.

This year’s graduates include Isaiah Conover, son of Mike and Lorraine Early; Hayleigh Perdue, daughter of Carla Wical and William and Stephanie Perdue; and Jacob Schultz, son of Mick and Hillary Schultz.

Chandler Demler, student pastor at Fellowship of Praise Church, was the commencement speaker. Following the ceremony, a cake reception was held to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates with their friends and family.

Wilmington Christian Academy is a K-12 private school located at 642 Davids Drive in Wilmington. For more information or questions about enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year, please call 937-283-6683.