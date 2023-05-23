Nine volunteers participate in May clean-up event

The volunteers at Saturday’s clean-up event. Submitted by Annen Vance

Clean-Up Wilmington’s May event brought nine volunteers to West Sugartree Street where they cleaned parking lots, sidewalks, alleys, parks, and streets.

The group collected six bags of trash and other debris, and covered 1.5 miles of city streets, including parts of South South, West Main, West Truesdell, West Sugartree, and South Mulberry.

The next Clean-Up Event will be on June 24 at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Annen Vance at 937-382-6509 or [email protected]

The Clean-Up Wilmington program was started in 2021 by the Code Enforcement Department to help maintain and beautify the city through litter removal events. Since 2021, this program has hosted over 300 volunteers who have removed over 240 bags of trash from the community during numerous events. If individuals or groups are in need of court ordered community service hours, please reach out to Annen for more details.