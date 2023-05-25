‘Astro Achievers’ recognized at award breakfast

East Clinton Middle School students were nominated by their teachers for demonstrating good citizenship in the classroom. Submitted photo

The East Clinton Middle School held its fourth quarter Astro Achiever Award Breakfast on Tuesday, May 23. Students were nominated by their teachers for demonstrating good citizenship in the classroom: honesty, integrity, responsibility, respectfulness, compassion, kindness, tolerance, courtesy, self-discipline, moral courage, and love of justice.

Parents were invited with their students for a recognition ceremony and a donut breakfast.

Students who received this award were, Alaysia Burney, Mallory Thomason, Emmah Howard, Railen Parks, Madelyn Ward, Lily Griffith, Noah Starns, Zoey Seiter, Logan Barnhart, Taylor Garringer, Parker Greene, Odelya Pauley, Nathan Chaney, Conner Smithson, Lucas, Smithson, Alyssa Frisbie, Wyatt Oberschlake, Terrance Waldron, Aidan Sammon, Dominic Williams, Cotton Knisley, Kylie Currington, Jackson Fish, Cassidy Bradley, Caleb Chavez, and Maci Lilly.