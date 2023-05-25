Three locals named to OWU Dean’s List

DELAWARE, OH — Ohio Wesleyan University recently announced its Dean’s List for spring semester 2023. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Three Wilmington residents were recognized for their academic achievements: Rory Housh, Paiton Walker and Chloe Williams.

