Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 5:33 p.m. on May 16, deputies received a report of an alleged assault occurring at a campground on State Route 350 West in Clarksville/Vernon Township. A 54-year-old Clarksville female was listed as having apparent minor injuries. A 54-year-old Clarksville male – an acquaintance of the victim – was listed as the suspect. An investigation is pending.

• At 4:40 p.m. on May 22, a 40-year-old Wilmington female reported her vehicle was stolen at the 1-99 block of South 2nd Street in Clarksville. The report lists the vehicle as a 1996 red-colored Jeep Cherokee. The report lists a 46-year-old Wilmington male – an acquaintance of the victim – as the suspect.

• At 6:41 p.m. on May 21, a 29-year-old Wilmington female reported her firearm was missing from her vehicle. The report lists the firearm as a turquoise-colored Ruger EC9S pistol. No suspects were listed. The incident took place at the 1-99 block of West College Street in New Vienna.

• At 1:36 p.m. on May 21, deputies received a report of trespassing occurring at an abandoned residence on South 2nd Street in Clarksville. No suspects were listed. An investigation is pending.

• At 1:30 p.m. on May 18, deputies received a report of the stolen vehicle found around the bike path in Sabina/Richland Township. The report lists the vehicle as a 2017 Hyundai Elantra which belonged to a 31-year-old Dayton female.

