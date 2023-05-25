Three locals named to Capital University President’s List

BEXLEY, OHIO — Capital University recently announced its President’s List honorees for the spring 2023 semester. Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List.

The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85

Three Wilmington residents were named to the President’s List: Dalton Jones, Josie Nichols, and Jeffrey Valentine.

Located in the Columbus neighborhood of Bexley, Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school.