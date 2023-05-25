Lamke talks Clinton Co. Basketball Tourney at 3M meeting

Long-time local coach Tony Lamke recently shared numerous stories about the annual Clinton County Basketball Tournament contested between the county’s small, rural communities for half of the previous century into the early 1960s.

The presentation occurred at the May 15 meeting of the 3M Club, which hosts speakers with various expertise every other Monday at 9 a.m. at Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington.

Lamke was assisted in his talk by two of the past participants in that hotly-followed and contested tourney—Butch Hooper and Phil Snow. Many questions about and personal accounts of the event were shared by many of those attending.

