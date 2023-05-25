Martinsville High School Alumni banquet set

Four Martinsville High School ’57 graduates hold a photo of the 1953 junior high basketball team of which they were members— left to right are Virgil Rankin, Jim Hilterbrandt, Robert Burroughs, and Eugene Snyder. Submitted photo

The Martinsville High School Alumni Association will meet Saturday, June 10 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Senior Center.

Social hour will begin at 3 p.m., followed by the business meeting and program with dinner at 5:30 p.m. The emcee this year will be Fred Ertel ’67, with Steve Burnette, executive director of the Murphy Theater, speaking to the association about his experiences in the entertainment business and all things Murphy Theater.

Responses to the invitations are to be sent to Janet Stanforth, 317 Darbyshire Drive, Wilmington 45177, or call (937) 383-0691 with questions. All who attended Martinsville School are welcome to attend.

There were over 100 alumni and guests in attendance at last year’s meeting. Bob Clifton ’55 came from California to be the emcee. To make up for having to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021, the classes of 1950, 1951, 1952; 1955, 1956, 1957; 1960, 1961, and 1962 were recognized. A historical presentation noted that James Wright Hunt, class of 1884 (Martinsville’s first high school class), attended Wilmington College for two years, then Johns Hopkins University and Harvard Law School.

Hunt practiced law in Duluth, Minnesota until his death in 1948. As he and his wife were childless, he bequeathed his life’s earnings to the City of Duluth school system. Graduates of Duluth City Schools are granted college scholarships still to this day 75 years later in his name. We honor him for his belief in the importance in education.