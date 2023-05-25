Sodini recognized as ‘Extraordinary Nurse’

Alicia Sodini, RN of Clinton Memorial Hospital. Submitted photo

Alicia Sodini, RN of Clinton Memorial Hospital, was recently honored with “The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses.”

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day, according to a news release. There were 18 CMH nurses nominated; Angelique Payne, Brittany King, Jessica Brown, Britny Achtermann, Jessika Taylor, Megan Nance, Marco Otey, Alicia Sodini, Macie Harlan, Michele Teboe, Leah West, Joy Macella, Stacey Daniel, Elizabeth Feazell, Athena Faris, Randell Bauer, Rachel Rose, and Brittany Parcell.

Sodini, a nurse in the emergency department, was nominated for emulating the type of nurse all nurses strive to be; someone who pays attentions to the details and always makes time for the small touches. A valued member of her team, she exhibits a high level of drive and positively impacts her unit, including patients, families, staff, and physicians, according to the release. She is also known for always taking that extra step — she prioritizes keeping her patients comfortable, explaining to them that she would be by their side the whole time and walking them through everything.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.