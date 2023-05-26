EC youth girls basketball camp June 8-10

The East Clinton girls youth basketball camp will be held June 8-9-10 at the ECHS gymnasium.

Cost is $40. If registered by May 31, campers will receive a camp shirt, which may not be available for applications received after June 1.

Campers will receive pizza on the final day of camp.

The camp is open to youth entering grades 2-6 this fall.

Camp times are 3 to 5 p.m. on June 8 and June 9 and 9 to 11 a.m. on June 10.

For information contact coach Bill Bean at 937-302-6154 or via email [email protected].