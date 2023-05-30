‘Shelter-in-Place’ in effect due to gas leak at Hiatt Ave./Virginia Circle area

Emergency services respond to a gas leak at Hiatt Avenue and Virginia Circle. John Hamilton | News Journal photo Emergency services respond to a gas leak at Hiatt Avenue and Virginia Circle. John Hamilton | News Journal photo

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) notified a shelter-in-place order from emergency services on Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak at Hiatt Avenue and Virginia Circle. This order includes locations between Lorish Avenue and Fischer Street to Kathryn Drive.

The latest update from the EMA this afternoon states “on-scene responders indicate gas company response team on-scene and hard at work. One of three gas lines (Y connection) have been crimped, with two remaining. Shelter-in-Place (SIP) order still in effect. Please remain clear of the affected area and reduce exterior flame sources until further notice for those in the impacted area.”

According to EMA’s website, sheltering is “for use during a hazardous materials release or conditions are not safe whether you are at home, work or anywhere else you frequent regularly, there may be situations when it’s best to stay where you are and avoid any uncertainty outside.”

They ask locals to “use common sense and available information to assess the situation and determine if there is immediate danger.”

They advise if you see “large amounts of debris in the air, or if local authorities say the air is badly contaminated, you may want to take this kind of action.”

The website advises the following tips for shelter-in-place calls:

• Local authorities may not immediately be able to provide information on what is happening and what you should do.

• Immediately bring your family and pets inside.

• Lock doors, close windows, air vents and fireplace dampers.

• Turn off fans, air conditioning and forced air heating systems.

• Take your emergency supply kit unless you have reason to believe it has been contaminated.

• Go into an interior room with few windows if possible.

• Seal all windows, doors, and air vents with thick plastic sheeting and duct tape. Consider measuring and cutting the sheeting in advance to save time.

• Cut the plastic sheeting several inches wider than the openings and label each sheet.

• Duct tape plastic at corners first and then tape down all edges.

• Be prepared to improvise and use what you have on hand to seal gaps so that you create a barrier between yourself and any contamination.

• Watch TV and listen to the radio or check the Internet often for official news and instructions as they become available.