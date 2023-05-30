Community comes together to remember

Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty (left) and Jeff Rollins (right) join forces at the beginning of the solemn ceremony in Wilmington, paying tribute to the fallen heroes on Memorial Day. Serena Hammond | News Journal Commissioner Mike McCarty delivers a heartfelt speech during the Memorial Day ceremony in Wilmington, emphasizing the importance of honoring the fallen heroes and inspiring the community to create a country worthy of their sacrifice. Serena Hammond | News Journal Depicted in the photo are Jeanie Longstreth (Speaking), Jim Alcorn (Left), and Commissioner Mike McCarty. Serena Hammond | News Journal A large crowd gathers at 9 A.M to commemorate Memorial Day during the solemn ceremony. Serena Hammond | News Journal Scenes from Monday’s parade. Serena Hammond | News Journal Scenes from Monday’s parade. Serena Hammond | News Journal Scenes from Monday’s parade. Serena Hammond | News Journal Scenes from Monday’s parade. Serena Hammond | News Journal Scenes from Monday’s parade. Serena Hammond | News Journal Scenes from Monday’s parade. Serena Hammond | News Journal Scenes from Monday’s parade. Serena Hammond | News Journal VFW Post 6710 Auxiliary proudly presents their decorated float during the parade, showcasing their support and dedication. Serena Hammond | News Journal

WILMINGTON — On Monday, the City of Wilmington came together to honor the memory of the fallen heroes during a solemn Memorial Day ceremony and parade.

The ceremony, which commenced at 9 a.m., took place at the corner of Walnut and Main streets, where Clinton County’s Memorial Site stands as a poignant symbol of remembrance.

Former mayor, county commissioner, and paramedic, Randy Riley, was initially scheduled to deliver a speech during the ceremony. However, due to a health issue, Riley was unable to attend. Stepping in to carry the torch, Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty delivered a heartfelt speech on behalf of Riley.

McCarty emphasized the significance of honoring the fallen and the responsibility that falls upon the living.

He said, “It’s great that we take a day to honor the fallen. We, the living, have an obligation to create a country worthy of their sacrifice. Our country has had and always will face challenges. Be sure that you are always a part of the solution. Volunteer, be a mentor, raise your voice when something is wrong that needs to be made right.”

McCarty further expressed, “We stand today to honor all of those that serve.”

The ceremony also featured Jeff Rollins, U.S. Army Retired, who serves as the executive director of the Veterans Service Commission. Rollins delivered a poignant closing speech, expressing gratitude to the families and loved ones who have experienced the loss of a hero.

He concluded with a solemn quote, “A veteran is someone who wrote a blank check made payable to the United States of America for an amount up to and including their life. Prayers to all the families and loved ones who are experiencing the loss of a hero. God bless America.”

In addition to the ceremony, the Memorial Day Parade began at 10 a.m., bringing together the community to honor the sacrifices made by servicemen and women throughout history. The parade marched through the streets of Wilmington, paying tribute to the bravery and dedication of those who have served in the armed forces.