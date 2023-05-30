Boy Scout Troop 155 leads service in Clarksville

Boy Scout Troop 155 from Clarksville pays tribute on Memorial Day, commemorating the sacrifices of fallen heroes with a solemn ceremony and displaying the values of service and honor. Submitted photos Cub Scouts Pack 155 placing a wreath near the flagpole on Memorial Day in Clarksville. Submitted photos A crowd gathers at the Clarksville Memorial Day ceremony, honoring the sacrifices of fallen heroes and paying tribute to their service. Submitted photos

CLARKSVILLE — Boy Scout Troop 155 led the Memorial Day ceremony in Clarksville on Monday with Ben Simpson at the helm. The event, planned by Troop 155, featured a powerful speech by Col. Alan K. Booker, who emphasized the importance of remembering and honoring those who sacrificed their lives in service to the country.

In his address, he stated, “Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor those who have died in service to our country, reflecting on their sacrifices for freedom and peace. We owe them a debt of gratitude that we can never fully repay. But we can honor their memory by living our lives in a way that would make them proud—by being good citizens, serving our communities, and striving to make the world a better place by helping others.”

The ceremony, marked by a series of impactful presentations, including: