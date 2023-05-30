Boy Scout Troop 155 leads service in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE — Boy Scout Troop 155 led the Memorial Day ceremony in Clarksville on Monday with Ben Simpson at the helm. The event, planned by Troop 155, featured a powerful speech by Col. Alan K. Booker, who emphasized the importance of remembering and honoring those who sacrificed their lives in service to the country.
In his address, he stated, “Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor those who have died in service to our country, reflecting on their sacrifices for freedom and peace. We owe them a debt of gratitude that we can never fully repay. But we can honor their memory by living our lives in a way that would make them proud—by being good citizens, serving our communities, and striving to make the world a better place by helping others.”
The ceremony, marked by a series of impactful presentations, including:
- Greeting by Ben Simpson
- Opening Prayer by Pastor of Bethany Baptist Church Tim Bradshaw.
- Flag ceremony by George Hall
- Wreath laying by Cub Scouts Pack 155
- Flag Ceremony by The Color Guard from Boy Scout Troop 155.
- Reading by Mack Hensley (Senior Patrol Leader)
- Poem reading by Clarksville Masonic Lodge
- Reading by Evan Braush from Cub Scout Pack 155
- Reading by Colton Young from Troop 155
- Performance of “America the Beautiful” by the Clinton-Massie High School band
- Reading by Quinton Smith from Boy Scout Troop 155
- Introduction of today’s speaker, Colonial Alan K. Booker, by Luke Hensley
- Benediction by Daniel Norman from Troop 155