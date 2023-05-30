EC elementary students recognized for perfect OST scores

Pictured are New Vienna Elementary Principal Allen Seitz (left), Logan Biggum (center), and Isaac Roberts (right), alongside Sabina Elementary Principal Mathew Willian (far right), celebrating their exceptional achievement of perfect scores on their OST tests. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Pictured are New Vienna Elementary Principal Allen Seitz (left) and fifth grader Sylvia Runyon accepting her certificate for a perfect score on her OST science test at East Clinton’s Board meeting held on Thursday night. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos

NEW VIENNA — The East Clinton Local School District Board of Education meeting, held on Thursday at the New Vienna Elementary School, was highlighted by a special recognition of three students who achieved perfect scores on their math/science state testing.

The meeting commenced with a warm celebration of the accomplishments of third graders Logan Biggum and Isaac Roberts, and fifth grader Sylvia Runyon.

Sabina Elementary Principal Mathew Willian acknowledged the students’ exceptional achievement by saying, “They aced every single question. We are very proud of their accomplishments.”

The three students were then invited to the front, where they were presented with certificates commemorating their perfect scores. The principals of both Sabina Elementary and New Vienna Elementary joined the board members in applauding their outstanding achievements.

Also at the meeting:

Superintendent Eric Magee provided a campus construction update, as well as the progress made in addressing water-related concerns. Magee said, “On the south side, specifically the choir room and band side, the windows have been installed and are looking nice. On the other side of the building, the roof decking is now complete, and the team is beginning to work on the shingles and brick installation.”

He further explained that the installation of the ceiling in the multi-purpose room is underway, and there has been progress in finishing the drywall and painting in various areas. While these sections are starting to resemble finished spaces, Magee acknowledged that there are still several tasks remaining. Although the entire building will not be fully complete by the start of the school year after Labor Day, certain areas such as the choir room, band room, multi-purpose room, wrestling room, concession stand, and gym lobby will be accessible for use.

Magee acknowledged that while it’s not an ideal situation, having these essential spaces available will alleviate some challenges.

Magee provided a timeline for the completion of different sections, saying that by Labor Day, the mentioned wing of the building will open. Additionally, the new office and administrative area are expected to be finished around mid to late November. Once that section is complete, they will proceed to renovate the current space at the high school.

In regards to the water situation, Magee acknowledged that it has been a topic over the past few years. He informed the board that two wells have been drilled and pumps have been installed. The next step involves water testing. The first well’s test results showed a slightly high iron content, for which they will implement a filtering system. The sample from the second well will be obtained soon. Following the testing process, it will take approximately two to three weeks to finalize the engineering plans for water transportation from the wells to the building and to ensure proper treatment. Magee expressed optimism that the water will be ready by the end of July.

The school is currently considering the addition of several positions, including a social worker dedicated to serving the middle school, two school resource officers, and a teacher specializing in Lean Six Sigma.

A proposal was discussed regarding the establishment of a supplemental position for an E-Sports program, initially targeting the middle school with potential expansion to the high school.