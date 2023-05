BEXLEY, OH — Ethan Reedy, of Wilmington, and Alex Turner, of New Vienna, have been named to the Capital University Provost’s List for the spring semester.

To be named to the Provost’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.849.

