Dogs recover after being rescued from Blan house fire

“Loki,” the Corgi, and “Pneuma,” the German Shepherd, recover after being rescued from a house fire. Photo provided by Blanchester Marion Township Fire Department

BLANCHESTER — A family’s best friends are recovering after being rescued from a house fire.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Blanchester Marion Township Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Central Avenue for a “fully engulfed” house fire, according to safety officer Charlie Pell.

The family of five who lived in the residence were able to escape, according to Pell, but the two dogs — a Corgi named “Loki” and a German Shepherd named “Pneuma” — were trapped.

Pell told the News Journal that the house was basically engulfed, and the family wasn’t able to get to the dogs. Firefighters entered the house and located the dogs.

“The Corgi was in the hallway and the German Shepherd was found in the back bedroom under one of the kid’s beds,” said Pell. “The dogs were still alive and the Blanchester EMS was able to help them out.”

Pell advised that a good Samaritan showed up and provided the EMS tips on how to help the dogs. The dogs were transported back to the veterinarian hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and eye burns. Pneuma is currently home, but still suffering coughs, and Loki is being kept for observation due to seizures. It was determined Loki suffered some brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.

Pell told the News Journal he’s happy to see the dogs recovering and return to their family.

“Usually, that doesn’t happen. So it was great to get them out,” he said.

The fire is currently under investigation.

A GoFundMe campaign called “Loki and Pneuma Puppy Hospital Fund” was started by Samantha Steiner, a friend of the family, to help the family pay for the veterinarian bills. The campaign is looking to raise $14,000 to help pay for bills.

“They have so far been quoted 12k per dog and that is a very difficult cost to cover on a normal day, let alone when you’ve lost your entire house, belongings and vehicles,” the campaign states. “The house and cars were insured and material items are replaceable but family is not, whether it be person or pet. I am asking for donations to help cover some of these rising veterinarian costs to treat the two furry members of the family.”

So far, they’ve raised almost $4,000.

For updates on the dogs or if one wishes to donate, visit https://gofund.me/8598ba93.

