Moss takes over WC women’s basketball program

WILMINGTON – Sydney Moss, a national championship player and coach, will be the next head women’s basketball coach at Wilmington College.

“We are thrilled to announce Sydney as our new head women’s basketball coach,” Senior Director of Athletics Bill Wilson said. “She rose to the top of a strong candidate pool during the interview process. She has a strong basketball pedigree and in her short time here at Wilmington College and has built positive relationships not only with the student-athletes, but across campus as well.”

Moss served as the program’s top assistant last season, when the Quakers had their best season in recent memory with Janel Blankespoor as head coach. Wilmington tallied a 14-12 overall record and an 8-10 mark in Ohio Athletic Conference competition. The Quakers qualified for the OAC tournament as the No. 5 seed. They lost at Otterbein University by a single point.

Moss was recently inducted into the Greater Cincinnati Basketball Hall of Fame.

“I am very grateful to represent Wilmington College as the next head women’s basketball coach,” Moss said. “I am thankful to be in NCAA Division III as I whole heartedly believe in the work-life balance that is offered at this level. A huge thank you to the entire search committee, coaches and athletes for taking the time to meet with me and welcome me with open arms. I look forward to getting started and building upon a well-established program. Go Quakers.”

Prior to Wilmington, Moss was an assistant coach at her alma mater, Thomas More University, for two seasons. As the Saints’ lead assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, Moss aided head coach Jeff Hans, a 1999 WC graduate, to consecutive national championship game appearances in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division II tournament.

She played an integral role in recruiting the core of the team that claimed the 2022 NAIA Division II national championship by defeating Dordt University 77-65. In Moss’s two years on staff, TMU went 63-6.

Before Thomas More, Moss spent one season as an assistant coach at both St. Thomas University (Fla.) and the University of Charleston. At both places, she was heavily involved in recruiting, practice planning, still development and scouting the opposition.

One of the most decorated players in NCAA Division III women’s basketball history, Moss transferred to Thomas More after one season at the University of Florida where she was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year. In three years as a Saint, she lost a total of one game en route to consecutive NCAA Division III national championships (2015 was later vacated). Moss was named National Player of the Year three consecutive seasons by three organizations (WBCA, D3hoops.com, DIII News) and averaged over 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game in each of her three seasons.

Moss has two degrees from Thomas More – a bachelor of arts in communication and master of arts in ethical leadership.

Moss is the sixth head women’s basketball coach in program history, following Blankespoor (2020-23), Jerry Scheve (1990-2020), Sharon Sims (1978-90), Kathy Bole (1975-78) and David Klems (1973-75).