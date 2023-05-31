Local students graduate from Capital University

BEXLEY, OH — Capital University conferred degrees of two local students at the university’s 173rd commencement ceremony in May.

Undergraduate degrees conferred were Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Arts (Music), Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Social Work, and Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Dalton Jones, of Wilmington, earned a BA in professional studies in music technology.

Alex Turner, of New Vienna, earned a BSN in nursing (traditional).

