WHS grad Caroline Diels awarded Harris Scholarship

Caroline Diels Lilly Middleton

WILMINGTON — Recent Wilmington High School (WHS) graduate Caroline Diels was awarded the Randall J. Harris Scholarship in graduation ceremonies this spring.

Diels ranked in the top 10 percent of her class and excelled in many academic areas. In the just completed school year, she was first-team all-district in volleyball as well as honorable mention all-state. She was also second-team all-league in basketball.

She was an officer in the student council, a member of the National Honor Society and Future Farmers of America. She will attend Walsh University in the fall, where she has earned an athletic scholarship to play volleyball. She will major in marketing and sports management.

Randall James (Randy) Harris, a 1971 graduate of WHS, was a staff sergeant for the United States Army, and was killed in a non-hostile, peace-time incident in Honduras on June 13, 1987 at the age of 34.

Harris was shot by a Honduran solider while on duty at the Palmerola Air Base, which was used to stage training exercises for about 1,200 U.S. regular, reserve and National Guard forces. Ironically, Harris was killed on the nine-year anniversary of beginning his military career at Fort McClellan, Ala.

The Harris scholarship is awarded annually to a WHS senior whose qualifications include being in the upper third of the graduating class; one who exhibits positive attributes of leadership, service and character; and someone who may or may not demonstrate financial need.

Last year’s recipient was Lilly Middleton, who graduated with highest honors and finished 11th as a senior in the Ohio State Girls’ Golf Tournament. She is completing her freshman year at the University of Dayton where she is a member of the golf team and majors in mechanical engineering.

Contributions to the Harris fund can be made to in care of the Clinton County Foundation, POB 831, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.