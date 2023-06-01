Drake Bennett Dakota Collom Nathan Ellis Elizabeth Evanshine Jenna Hanlon Katherine Murphy Devon Snyder Connor Stultz Jaden Snyder

The Clinton County Business Advisory Council has announced the recipients of the 2023 Integrity Scholarship.

The scholarship program, initiated in 1998, aims to make post-secondary education more affordable for deserving students. This year, nine outstanding students were selected based on their ethics, ambition, and academic promise, according to a news release.

The recipients of the 2023 Integrity Scholarship are Drake Bennett (Clinton-Massie Local), Dakota Collom (East Clinton Local), Nathan Ellis (East Clinton Local), Elizabeth Evanshine (East Clinton), Jenna Hanlon (Clinton-Massie Local), Katherine Murphy (Wilmington City), Connor Stulz (Clinton-Massie Local), Devon Snyder (Wilmington City), and Jaden Snyder (Wilmington City).

Thanks to the generous support of businesses and individuals in Clinton County, this year’s scholarship program awarded each recipient $625. The following organizations and individuals contributed to the success of the scholarship:

Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

Curless Printing Company

Moore’s Garden Center

American Equipment Service Inc.

D&E Equipment

Nationwide Insurance, Paul Hall

BDK Feed & Supply

Ellis Fence and Home Exteriors

Naylor’s Furniture

Bush Auto Place

First National Bank of Blanchester

Peelle Law Offices

Champion Bridge Company, Inc.

Fox Towing & Truck Services, Inc.

Smith-Feike-Minton Inc.

Clinton County Port Authority

Greater Tomorrow Health

Phil & Vicki Snow

Croghan Autocare, LTD

McCarty Gardens, LLC

South Central Ohio OB Gyn, Inc.

Melvin Stone Company

Uptown Printing

Celebrating its 26 year, the BAC Scholarship program has awarded scholarships totaling over $96,000 to 185 graduates. The Clinton County Foundation administers the scholarship fund, and a campaign for the 2024 scholarship drive will commence in October.

For more information, please contact Beth Justice, superintendent, Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, at (937) 382-6921.