The Clinton County Business Advisory Council has announced the recipients of the 2023 Integrity Scholarship.
The scholarship program, initiated in 1998, aims to make post-secondary education more affordable for deserving students. This year, nine outstanding students were selected based on their ethics, ambition, and academic promise, according to a news release.
The recipients of the 2023 Integrity Scholarship are Drake Bennett (Clinton-Massie Local), Dakota Collom (East Clinton Local), Nathan Ellis (East Clinton Local), Elizabeth Evanshine (East Clinton), Jenna Hanlon (Clinton-Massie Local), Katherine Murphy (Wilmington City), Connor Stulz (Clinton-Massie Local), Devon Snyder (Wilmington City), and Jaden Snyder (Wilmington City).
Thanks to the generous support of businesses and individuals in Clinton County, this year’s scholarship program awarded each recipient $625. The following organizations and individuals contributed to the success of the scholarship:
- Air Transport Services Group, Inc.
- Curless Printing Company
- Moore’s Garden Center
- American Equipment Service Inc.
- D&E Equipment
- Nationwide Insurance, Paul Hall
- BDK Feed & Supply
- Ellis Fence and Home Exteriors
- Naylor’s Furniture
- Bush Auto Place
- First National Bank of Blanchester
- Peelle Law Offices
- Champion Bridge Company, Inc.
- Fox Towing & Truck Services, Inc.
- Smith-Feike-Minton Inc.
- Clinton County Port Authority
- Greater Tomorrow Health
- Phil & Vicki Snow
- Croghan Autocare, LTD
- McCarty Gardens, LLC
- South Central Ohio OB Gyn, Inc.
- Melvin Stone Company
- Uptown Printing
Celebrating its 26 year, the BAC Scholarship program has awarded scholarships totaling over $96,000 to 185 graduates. The Clinton County Foundation administers the scholarship fund, and a campaign for the 2024 scholarship drive will commence in October.
For more information, please contact Beth Justice, superintendent, Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, at (937) 382-6921.