The Laurel Oaks FFA Chapter held an FFA meeting to talk about upcoming events, which include National Convention and Clinton County fair booth, as well as the ice cream social. Laurel Oaks FFA Chapter has submitted a entry form to be a part of the Clinton County Fair Booth. All of the members made an ornament for the booth.
Submitted photo
