WHS Class of ‘23 earns more than $1.6 million in scholarships

From left to right: Sophie Huffman, Emma Simpson, Katie Murphy, Caroline Diels, and Kayla O’Dell. Submitted photos Foreground: Noah Geggie, Class President; Background: Dustin James (WHS Asst Principal) and Jim Brady (Supt). Submitted photos WHS Wind Ensemble and Director Matt Spradlin Submitted photos WHS teacher Jenny Spurlock and student Carley Calvin Submitted photos

Wilmington High School held its 150th commencement on May 26, presenting 188 diplomas to the Class of 2023. This outstanding group of students has already earned more than $1.6 million in scholarships, broken school records in athletics, 49 earned certificates of completion from Laurel Oaks, and six are entering the military.

Additionally, 46 graduated with Highest Honor (3.9-4.00 GPA), 11 graduated with High Honor (3.70-3.89 GPA), and 19 graduated with Honor (3.50-3.69 GPA). Over 40 of the Highest Honor Graduates had a 4.0 or higher GPA. During the ceremony, students were also recognized for their participation in a broad variety of extracurricular activities available at Wilmington High School.

The WHS Wind Ensemble performed “A Heartland Devotion,” which is a commissioned piece written by Dr. Onsby Rose, and the senior choir performed “I Lived.” The 2023 senior class officers were Noah Geggie (president), Katie Murphy (vice president), Caroline Diels (officer), Olivia Gammell (officer), and Taylor Noszka (officer).

The senior class advisor was Matt Geggie. The class motto for 2023 was a quote by Minor Myers Jr. – “Go into the world and do well. But more importantly, go into the world and do good.”