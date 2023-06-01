Dan Elmeier (Denver) was a recipient of The Williams Award. Front Row L to R: Supt Jim Brady, WSF Dir Amber Webb, Dan Elmeier, Denver Principal Cortney Karshner-Rethmel; Back Row L to R: BOE Kevin Snarr, BOE Brian Shidaker, WEA Jane Taylor, WEA Stephanie Nelson, BOE Mike Flanigah, BOE President Carrie Zeigler. Submitted photos Erin Moore (WHS) was a recipient of The Williams Award. Front Row L to R: Supt Jim Brady, WSF Dir Amber Webb, Erin Moore, WHS Asst Principal Dustin James, WHS Principal Samantha Woodruff; Back Row L to R: BOE Kevin Snarr, BOE Brian Shidaker, WEA Jane Taylor, WEA Stephanie Nelson, BOE Mike Flanigah, BOE President Carrie Zeigler. Submitted photos Holly Young (WMS) was a recipient of The Williams Award. Front Row L to R: Supt Jim Brady, WSF Dir Amber Webb, Holly Young, WMS Principal Jen Martin, Asst Principal Alexa Lacy, Principal Bert Martini; Back Row L to R: BOE Kevin Snarr, BOE Brian Shidaker, WEA Jane Taylor, WEA Stephanie Nelson, BOE Mike Flanigah, BOE President Carrie Zeigler Submitted photos Larita Harris-Jones (Holmes) was a recipient of The Williams Award. Front Row L to R: Supt Jim Brady, WSF Dir Amber Webb, Larita Harris-Jones, WEA Stephanie Nelson, Principal Marilee Tanner; Back Row L to R: BOE Kevin Snarr, BOE Brian Shidaker, WEA Jane Taylor, BOE Mike Flanigah, BOE President Carrie Zeigler Submitted photos Mr. G (WHS) was a recipient of the MVP award for a classified staff member. Front Row L to R: Supt Jim Brady, Dir of Business Ops Curt Bone, WHS Principal Dustin James, Mr. G, WHS Principal Samantha Woodruff; Back Row L to R: BOE Kevin Snarr, BOE Brian Shidaker, BOE Mike Flanigah, BOE President Carrie Zeigler Submitted photos Nancy Johnson (Holmes) was a recipient of the MVP award for a classified staff member. Front Row L to R: Supt Jim Brady, Holmes Principal Marilee Tanner, Nancy Johnson, Dir of Business Ops Curt Bone; Back Row L to R: BOE Kevin Snarr, BOE Brian Shidaker, BOE Mike Flanigah, BOE President Carrie Zeigler Submitted photos Retirees, Stephanie Moreton, Deborah Murphy and Jeff Stevenson were honored. Submitted photos

Wilmington City Schools has wrapped up its 2022-23 school year. The staff gathered for their last meeting of the school year on May 25 and recognized staff for their years of service at WCS, honored retiring staff members, revealed this year’s Classified Staff MVPs, and announced the 2022-23 Williams Award recipients.

Retiring this year are Jeff Stevenson (WHS), Deborah Murphy (Denver), and Stephanie Moreton (Denver).

Stevenson taught a total of 39 years, with 24 of them at WHS. Murphy has worked at WCS in multiple capacities for over 35 years, with the last 33 as the library media aide at Denver Elementary. Moreton worked at WCS for 29 years in the food service department. The impact of these retiring staff members is significant and they will be missed at WCS, according to a news release.

Each year, the Wilmington Schools Foundation selects a number of teachers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions at WCS. The Williams Award was established in 1996 by the WHS Class of 1945. It honors the memory of two devoted teachers, Woodrow and Esther Williams, who dedicated their professional lives to excellence in education. The awards are presented each year to teachers who reflect the enthusiasm, dedication, preparation, and inspiration that Woodrow and Esther Williams exhibited.

The recipients this year were Erin Moore (WHS), Holly Young (WMS), Dan Elmeier (Denver), and Larita Harris-Jones (Holmes). This is an outstanding group of teachers who go above and beyond each and every day for their students.

Each year, the district also collects nominations for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for a classified staff member (transportation, cafeteria, custodial, monitors, aides, etc.). The MVP is a classified employee who has gone above and beyond for the students during the school year. They are nominated by their peers, with the finalists chosen by the administration. This year, two were chosen as MVPs.

From WHS, Mr. G (AKA Dr. G) was recognized for his outstanding contribution to the district as campus monitor at WHS. He has quickly become an invaluable part of the WHS staff. (Note: To the students he is the mysterious Mr. G…their current theory is that he is ex-CIA!).

The second MVP of the 2022-23 school year is Nancy Johnson (Holmes). Johnson has worn many hats in the building this year and has done so with a positive attitude and willingness to jump in wherever and whenever needed.

While the school year has ended for students and many staff members at WCS, there are many staff members that work through the summer to get ready for the next school year. This summer, there are construction projects happening at Holmes, Denver, and WHS. At Holmes and Denver elementary buildings, the existing floor plans are being renovated to accommodate a secure entry to both schools and move the existing main office spaces to a new location adjacent to the secure entry vestibules. The project is funded through federal ARP (ESSR) money. Additionally, the federally-funded Summer Lunch Program is back at Wilmington Middle School. All children 18 years and younger in the Wilmington community can eat lunch for free Monday through Friday. Menus and details can be found at wilmingtoncityschools.com/foodservice.

WCS Superintendent Jim Brady said, “As the school year comes to an end, I would like to take a moment to say thank you to all of our employees that remain committed to the students they serve.”