Jude Leahy at the state high jump. (Mark Huber Photos) Jude Leahy at the state high jump. (Mark Huber Photos) Jude Leahy at the state high jump. (Mark Huber Photos) Jude Leahy at the state high jump. (Mark Huber Photos)

COLUMBUS — Jude Leahy finished 11th Saturday in the high jump at the OHSAA Division II State Track and Field Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

The Clinton-Massie junior cleared 6-0 on his first try.

He then missed on all three attempts at 6-1.