COLUMBUS — Gabriel Staehling finished 15th Saturday in the discus at the OHSAA Division II State Track and Field Championships at Ohio State University.

Staehling had a best throw of 134-1. His scored record throw earlier in the season was 153-10.

Staehling fouled on his first attempt in the ring then came back with the 134-1. His final throw was 128-2. He did not make the final flight.