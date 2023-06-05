Highland Co. accident claims Lynchburg man

HIGHLAND COUNTY — A Lynchburg man died Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Oldaker Road, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At around 5 a.m., a 2008 Mazda 3, driven by William Hornschemeier, 42, was heading northwest on Oldaker Road. According to the OSHP, Hornschemeier failed to negotiate a curve, and the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck trees before catching fire.

Hornschemeier was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. No other occupants or vehicles were involved.

According to the OSHP, Hornschemeier was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, and alcohol use is suspected.

Hornschemeier is the fifth person to die in a Highland County traffic accident so far in 2023.

The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Lynchburg Fire & EMS, Paint Creek Fire & EMS, the Highland County Emergency Management Agency and the Highland County Coroner’s Office.