MHRB Executive Committee to meet

Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) Board of Directors will hold its executive committee meeting on Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at 201 Reading Road, Mason, Ohio. Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties is the local board of alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services. It is required by law to plan, fund, monitor and evaluate a system of services for residents with serious mental and emotional disorders and/or substance addictions.

County Commissioners to hold special session

The Board of Clinton County Commissioners will hold a special session on Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. for the purpose of a joint meeting with Clark Township Trustees at 401 Cemetery Road, Martinsville.

P.E.R.I. to hold meeting

Public Employee Retirees, Inc. (P.E.R.I) will meet June 13 at 10 a.m. at the Clinton County Annex Building, 111 Nelson Ave. in Wilmington. Speakers will be Rosemary Dahman and Brooks Warner, OSU Extension Ag & Natural Resources Educator.

Wilmington Park Board reschedules meeting date

The Wilmington Park Board’s regularly-scheduled meeting for June 5 has been moved to Tuesday, June 13 at 4 p.m. as the board continues its process of hiring a new parks director.

Public Defender Commission to hold public meeting

The Clinton County Public Defender Commission is set to hold a public meeting on June 14 at 10 a.m. in the Law Library of the Common Pleas Courthouse.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on June 26 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on July 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on August 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.