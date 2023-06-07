30 wins Tuesday senior league at Elks 797 GC

The team of Gary DeFayette, John Philp, Herb Johnson and Carl Wright had a 5-under par 30 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 12, 14, 15, 16 and 18.

The rest of the field:

31: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross, Jeff Watkins.

31: Gene Breckel, Pete Fentress, Carl Zaycosky, Dave Miller.

31: Bruce Barrett, Mike Shaw, Mike Guess, Rusty Smethwick, Bob Vanzant

32: Don Sicurella, Rocky Long, Jim Luck, French Hatfield.

32: Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner, Cliff Doyle, John Faul.