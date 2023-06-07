WCC Summer Theatre announces cast & ticket info for ‘CHICAGO’

Rehearsals are underway for Wilmington College-Community Summer Theatre’s production of CHICAGO with performances on July 13, 14 and 15, at 7:30 p.m., and July 16, at 2:30 p.m., in the Hugh G. Heiland Theatre, located in Boyd Cultural Arts Center on the campus of Wilmington College.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday (June 13) at 9 a.m. at .

Summer Theatre is celebrating its 50th anniversary by presenting Broadway’s longest-running American musical. CHICAGO is a dazzling and satirical look at fame, justice and the media machine, according to a news release. Set in 1920s Chicago, this “musical vaudeville” follows Roxie Hart, a past-her-prime wannabe celebrity, and her idol, the famed double-murderess and aging nightclub performer, Velma Kelly. When both acquire the same lawyer, tensions mount as they vie for the spotlight and the headlines.

With jazzy music and timeless lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a fun and engaging book by Ebb and Bob Fosse, CHICAGO is a musical spectacular that is as addictive as gossip tabloids and as unforgettable as any celebrity trial.

Cole Haugh is directing CHICAGO while also overseeing the choreography. The production’s direction team also includes J. Wynn Alexander, set design; Becky Haines, lighting design; and Matt Spradlin, musical director.

The cast features Tricia Heys as Velma Kelly, Jessica Chase as Roxie Hart, Bryan Wallingford as Billy Flynn, Cherie Cooper-Darragh as Matron “Mama” Morton, Mary Alexander as Mary Sunshine, Andrew Conarroe as Amos Hart, Molly Stewart as Liz, Hannah Roberts as Annie, Tonja Ruther as June, Rainee Angles as Hunyak, Jennah Blair as Mona.

Also, Dessie Rogers as Kittty, Tadeo Palafox as Harry, Matt Purkey as the judge, Amex Rhinehart as Aaron and the doctor, Duncan Pickering-Polstra as the court clerk, Timothy Larrick as Sergeant Fogarty, Zebadiah Pickering-Polstra as Martin Harrison, Shawn Thomsen as Fred Casely and a dance ensemble comprised of Lindsay Lydy, Carissa Preston, Josie Heys, Damien Harris, Colin Wood, Gary Smith and Cole Haugh.