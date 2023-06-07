Brandon Barr (right), a Wilmington College junior who is working with Bane-Welker this summer as its liaison for its partnership with the College, speaks with the dozen participants in the Ohio Farm Bureau’s ExploreAg residential summer camp at Wilmington College this week (June 4-7). The campers stopped by Bane-Welker’s “Hay Day” exhibit and demonstration held at WC’s Academic Farm on Tuesday as part of a busy day that also featured visits to Sunrise Cooperative, ATSG, Bright Farm and the World Equestrian Center. On Monday, the group toured the College campus and agriculture-related facilities, where they worked with goats, took soil samples and planted items in one of the greenhouses. They also heard a presentation from the Ohio Poultry Assn. The camp is offered free of charge by the Ohio Farm Bureau for high school-aged students interested in agriculture.

Photo submitted by WC