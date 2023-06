Dwight “Ike” Kimberly, age 66, of Mowrystown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening, June 6, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 12:00 pm with Pastor Steve Warnock officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm.

