Wilmington Police Dept. reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 22-year-old male for allegedly obstructing official business at 4:46 a.m. at the 400 block of North South Street. According to the report, police responded to a noise complaint on North South Street. Firearms, alcohol, and suspected narcotics were located “in plain view.” One subject was arrested and other possible charges are pending. The possible charges included resisting arrest for one, weapons charges for all the subjects due to no one claiming the weapons, disorderly conduct charges for all, tampering with evidence for one, and a theft of government charge for one due to them “picking up and concealing” an officers body camera that fell off during the incident.

• Police arrested a 35-year-old Blanchester male for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering children around State Route 134 South and Airborne Road. According to the report, police were dispatched on the report of a road rage incident

• Police arrested a 37-year-old Washington Court House female for alleged drug abuse instrument possession and child endangerment at 4:51 p.m. on May 29 at the 1200 block of Rombach Avenue. The report indicates amphetamines/methamphetamines were seized by police. Drugs were suspected to be involved.

• Police arrested a 43-year-old male for alleged drug possession at 7:19 p.m. on May 30 on Wexford Drive. According to the report, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was involved with “possible narcotics activity as well as a wanted subject being located inside.” During the stop, the wanted male passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Police apprehended him shortly and took him into custody. Police later located suspect narcotics and drug abuse instruments “on a nearby roof.” Charges pending lab analysis. A 33-year-old female was listed as a suspect as well.

• Police arrested a 30-year-old male for allegedly resisting arrest and petty theft at 2:35 p.m. on May 30 on West Truesdell Street. According to the report, the suspect allegedly stole a bottle of alcohol.

• Police arrested a 23-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass at 12:01 a.m. on June 3 at a Willow Bend Drive residence. According to the report, police were dispatched a disturbance at the residence. A glass marijuana pipe was seized as evidence.

• Police arrested a 51-year-old male for alleged drug possession and obstructing official business at 8:49 a.m. on June 3 at a Grant Street residence. According to the report, police discovered a crystal-like substance and a powdery substance were seized by police.

• Police arrested a 34-year-old Dayton male for alleged drug instrument possession at 9:37 p.m. on June 4 at a Rombach Avenue business. According to the report, police responded to the business for an individual sleeping on a toilet. Police later discovered suspected heroin and a hypodermic syringe.

• Police arrested a 30-year-old female for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 8:12 p.m. on June 1 on East Main Street. According to the report, while on patrol, the officer observed a wanted subject by the police. Upon investigation, police discovered suspected narcotic equipment (a hypodermic needle) and a “baggie of marijuana: on another subject – the arrested subject. No information was listed on the other subject.

• At 10:47 p.m. on May 29, police received a report of an assault occurring at the 200 block of South Walnut Street. The report indicates a female subject had apparent minor injuries caused by a 44-year-old male acquaintance from Mount Sterling.

• At 9:21 p.m. on May 29, police responded to a residence on Doan Street for a reported assault. A Miamisburg female was listed as the victim and had apparent minor injuries. A 58-year-old male acquaintance from Wilmington was listed as a suspect.

• At 4:38 p.m. on May 29, a 50-year-old New Vienna male reported someone stole his wallet at a store on Rombach Avenue. According to the report, the victim dropped his wallet in the store. The suspect – a 45-year-old Dayton male – picked it up and “removed cash from it while ‘flaunting’ it to individuals in the parking lot.” The suspect without turning in the wallet. The report indicates the wallet contained the victim’s ID, several credit cards, and $3,900 in cash.

• At 6 p.m. on May 31, while on patrol on Rombach Avenue, police located a 36-year-old female who was wanted out of a “surrounding county.” According to the report, while police were searching her suspected narcotics (possible amphetamines/methamphetamines) were located along with a drug abuse instrument.

• At 9:50 a.m. on May 26, police responded to a Willow Bend Drive residence for a property damage report. The report indicates a storm door and a garage door were damaged. No suspects were listed. The report also didn’t specify the kind of damage.

• At 10:32 a.m. on May 25, police were advised the email belonging to an East Main Street business was “hacked and bills were paid to a fraudulent account.” No further details were included.

• At 1:12 p.m. on May 25, police received a report of a petty theft occurring at a store on Progress Way. The report indicates $289 in general merchandise was stolen. A 20-year-old Blanchester male and a 25-year-old Wilmington female were listed as the suspects.

• At 12:36 p.m. on May 28, a 24-year-old female reported her Walmart+ app had been hacked and several purchases with it, costing her $73. No further details were listed.

