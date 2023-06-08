Clinton Co. Municipal Court report

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between May 30 and June 2:

• Marcus Nared, 39, of Wilmington, menacing/stalking, sentenced to 180 days in jail (169 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Nared must have no contact with the victim, must not be within 500 feet of them, and must complete 40 hours of community service.

• Dylan Hobbs, 28, of Sabina, resisting arrest and menacing, sentenced to 120 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Hobbs must have no contact with the victims.

• Michael Mountjoy, 58, theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail (61 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Mountjoy must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the incident location, and pay $3.70 in restitution. Two trespassing charges were dismissed.

• Michael Hutchins, 43, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail (81 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Hutchins must take part in supervised probation for one year. If compliant, the court will suspend $150 of the fine. Additional charges of failure to disclose and trespassing were dismissed.

• Arnold Smith, 19, of Blanchester, theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail (84 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Smith must commit no further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation. A second theft charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Janelle Watkins, 38, of Wilmington, criminal simulation, sentenced to 90 days in jail (87 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Watkins must commit no further offenses for two years, be monitored by non-reporting probation, have no contact with the incident location, and pay $20 in restitution.

• Makailee Curtis, 24, of Greenfield, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Curtis must commit no further offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation. A driving under suspension-financial charge and a head lights violation were dismissed.

• Trey Campbell, 32, of Wilmington, credit misuse, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Campbell must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $150 of the fine.

• Brandon Garrett, 23, of Hillsboro, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Garrett must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A driving under suspension-financial charge and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Dalton Collins, 27, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Collins must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A tag/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Lee Cross Jr., 33, of Wilmington, public indecency, littering, sentenced to 60 days in jail (44 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $340 court costs. Cross must commit no further offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Spencer Skalski, 28, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 60 days in jail (59 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Skalski must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for one year, and be monitored by reporting probation.

• Michael Yeats, 55, of Blanchester, criminal mischief, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $170 court costs. Yeats must commit no further offenses for two years, be monitored by non-reporting probation, and pay $400 in restitution. If paid, the court will suspend $100 of the fine. A theft attempt charge was dismissed.

• Aram Silver, 29, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an aggravated menacing charge.

• Danny Wilson, 44, of Sabina, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Wilson must commit no further offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation. If no further driving under suspension charges are committed in one year, $100 will be suspended.

• T.J. Harris, 29, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge.

• Harley Davis, 42, disorderly conduct, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs.

• Neraj Dulal, 19, of West Chester, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Dulal.

• Shawn Groves, 18, of Washington Court House, going 91 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Groves.

• Yashar Khatamov, 20, of Dayton, going 93 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Khatamov.

• Sherilyn Elam, 49, of Liberty Township, going 110 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Elam.

• Kavi Sharma, 19, of Dublin, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Sharma.

