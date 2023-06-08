Logan McPherson, of Midland, was among more than 270 students who received diplomas at Marietta College’s 186th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6, in the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center. McPherson completed requirements for a bachelor of arts degree in political science.

McPherson is also a graduate of East Clinton High School.

Dr. Vicky Wood, president of Washington State Community College, delivered the commencement address to the Class of 2023.

