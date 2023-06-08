Jenna Norman, a 2021 graduate of Clinton-Massie High School, has been selected as a 2023 Corns Business and Entrepreneurial Scholar by Ohio Wesleyan University’s Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship.

Norman is majoring in economics and politics & government, and minoring in environmental studies and social justice.

The Corns Scholarship program is open to sophomores who have demonstrated strong academic performance, leadership in campus or community service organizations, and potential for achievement in business or entrepreneurship. The program is designed to help OWU juniors and seniors combine classroom knowledge with the spontaneity of daily business applications and challenges, putting them a step ahead in the business world with future employers.

Norman is interning with the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission this summer supporting economic development projects.