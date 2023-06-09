A Thursday house fire at 607 S. Broadway St. in Blanchester is under investigation. The structure fire has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

BLANCHESTER — A residential structure fire in Blanchester has been ruled an arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau, according to a news release. Investigators are seeking tips from the public to help identify those responsible.

On Thursday, June 8 at approximately 3:16 p.m., the Blanchester Fire Department was dispatched to 607 S. Broadway St. Investigators with the Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau ruled the fire arson and are working in conjunction with Blanchester Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

Andy Ellinger, from the State Fire Marshal’s office, told the News Journal they couldn’t share specifically why investigators determined it to be an arson.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire.

Anyone who has information should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

The Blanchester Fire Department was contacted for comment about the fire. The call were not immediately returned.