Locals and officials visit the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Post for its special open house on Friday. The event celebrated OSHP’s 90th anniversary. John Hamilton | News Journal Locals and officials visit the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Post for its special open house on Friday. The event celebrated OSHP’s 90th anniversary. John Hamilton | News Journal Locals and officials visit the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Post for its special open house on Friday. The event celebrated OSHP’s 90th anniversary. John Hamilton | News Journal Locals and officials visit the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Post for its special open house on Friday. The event celebrated OSHP’s 90th anniversary. John Hamilton | News Journal Locals and officials visit the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Post for its special open house on Friday. The event celebrated OSHP’s 90th anniversary. John Hamilton | News Journal Locals and officials visit the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Post for its special open house on Friday. The event celebrated OSHP’s 90th anniversary. John Hamilton | News Journal

Locals and officials visit the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Post for its special open house on Friday. The event celebrated OSHP’s 90th anniversary.

Locals and officials visit the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Post for its special open house on Friday. The event celebrated OSHP’s 90th anniversary.

Locals and officials visit the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Post for its special open house on Friday. The event celebrated OSHP’s 90th anniversary.

Locals and officials visit the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Post for its special open house on Friday. The event celebrated OSHP’s 90th anniversary.

Locals and officials visit the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Post for its special open house on Friday. The event celebrated OSHP’s 90th anniversary.

Locals and officials visit the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Post for its special open house on Friday. The event celebrated OSHP’s 90th anniversary.