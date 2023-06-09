Joseph “Bob” Wilson Submitted photo

Joseph “Bob” Wilson, will be celebrating his 100th birthday with a special meet and greet. Guests are welcomed between 1-4 p.m. on June 24 at the Calvary Baptist Church, 1920 W US Highway 22, Wilmington.

Wilson was born on June 27, 1923, in Peebles to parents Virgil and Faye Wilson. On June 2, 1946, Wilson married the late Margaret Mullenix. He is the father of Joseph R. (Nancy) Wilson Jr. of Marysville, Washington, Gary Lee (Lannae) Wilson of Wilmington, Michael Lane (Irma) Wilson of Sammamish, Washington, and Janet Ann (Albert) Moses of Salem, Missouri.

Bob is a member of First Baptist Church of Wilmington, the Lions Club, a charter member of the VFW, American Legion, and was the owner and operator of Farquhar Furnace Company at retirement.

He is a World War II veteran, having served in the 607th Field Artillery Battalion, U.S. Army, in the Europe campaign.