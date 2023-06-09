7-under 28 wins Community outing at Elks

The team of Mark Hess, Kirby Keltner, Kathy Keltner and Eric Keltner had a 7-under par 28 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners eagled No. 18 and birdied Nos. 10, 11, 12, 13, and 17.

The rest of the field:

29: Tom Rickey, Jeff Watkins, Bob Kempt, Gary Schrader.

30: Herb Johnson, Mike Gross, John Philp, Jim Luck.

30: Jack Carson, Bob Vanzant, Jim Doak, Mark Steinmetz.

30: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross, Fred Stern, Tony Blevins.

32: Don Sicurella, Frenchy Hatfield, Rocky Long, Jeff Fryman.

36: Mike Shaw, Cliff Coyle, D Bullock, Rusty Smethwick.