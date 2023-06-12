Community Calendar

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

New Sabina Industries blood drive set for June 13

The New Sabina Industries – Nippon Seiki Ohio community blood drive is set for Tuesday, June 13 from noon-4 p.m. at 12555 US Highway 22, Sabina. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

Community blood drive set for June 14

The Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System is holding its monthly Wilmington community blood drive on Wednesday, June 14 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 W. Main St. in Wilmington. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

Community blood drive in Blanchester scheduled

A Blanchester community blood drive is set for Thursday, June 15 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd-annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

Cowan Lake Youth and Family Fishing Event set

Catching Fire Outdoors and Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park are having their annual Youth and Family Fishing Event on Saturday June 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year, the event is an in-person event only. The event will be held at the Cowan Lake State Park Youth Pond. Fishing licenses are not required on Father’s Day weekend. The tournament this year will not be based upon the length of the caught fish. Participants must catch a tagged fish and bring it to the registration table to win a prize provided by Horsefeathers Farm. There will be a First Cast Fishing Workshop for the kids and adults. The first 35 kids up to age 15 who complete the four workshop stations will receive a new rod and reel. Cowan Lake Park Naturalists will be present showing some of the Nature Center animals. Food can be purchased from Wild Hogs BBQ. Bait will be provided the Fishing Pole Bait Shop. A limited number of fishing poles will be provided.