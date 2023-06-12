COLUMBUS — Ethan Harris, of Wilmington, was one of 180 students recently presented with a high school diploma as members of the statewide public online charter school’s 2023 graduating class. The students were honored during the school’s annual commencement ceremony at the Ohio Theater in downtown Columbus.

“It was wonderful to have this opportunity to celebrate our graduates and this academic milestone with an in-person commencement ceremony together with families and friends,” said Great River Connections Academy school leader Jason Swinehart. “The faculty and staff at Great River Connections Academy are proud of the determination these students have demonstrated to find a learning environment that meets their needs and enabled them to succeed academically. We are confident the Class of 2023 is poised to do great things.”

This is Great River Connections Academy’s fifth graduating class since it first opened in 2018, according to a news release. While more than one-third of the graduates indicated they plan to continue their education and attend a two or four-year college or university such as Kent State University, Ohio State University, Toledo University, the University of Cincinnati and Columbus State, others plan to join the military, pursue vocational training, or enter the workforce to start their careers.