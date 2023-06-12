TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA — Barek Bennett, of Wilmington, was named to the University of Alabama President’s List for fall semester 2022.

A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall semester 2022 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.