Wilmington High School Theatre won a record amount of awards at the Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards program. Submitted photo

Wilmington High School Theatre brought home a record 32 awards from the Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards (MVHSTA) program Tuesday, June 6 at the Schuster Center in Dayton.

This past season, Wilmington High School brought to the stage “Clue: On Stage,” “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!,” and “Cats: Young Actor’s Edition.” Each show received recognition along with individual students receiving awards as well.

The cast of Cats performed the song “Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats” and Jenna Allemang, Aubre Weller, Josie Heys, and Sinjin Allen all performed an excerpt of their songs. All of the awards include:

OKLAHOMA!

– Merit for production of a musical

– Merit for Ensemble in a musical

– Lindsay Lydy – Merit for Lead Actress

– Brayden Cocoa – Merit for Lead Actor

– Jaden Snyder – Merit for Lead Actor

– Jenna Allemang – Merit for Supporting Actress

– Wilson Sylvester – Merit for Supporting Actor

– Grace Vance – Outstanding Featured Dancer

CATS: Young Actor’s Edition

– Outstanding Ensemble in a musical

– Jenna Allemang – Outstanding Lead Actress

– Josie Heys – Outstanding Lead Actress

– Aubrey Weller – Outstanding Lead Actress

– Sinjin Allen – Outstanding Lead Actor

– Josie Heys – Outstanding Set Design

– Lindsay Lydy – Outstanding Featured Dancer

– Briston Plymire – Outstanding Featured Dancer

– Naomi Quigley – Outstanding Featured Dancer

– Jaden Snyder – Outstanding Featured Dancer

– Devon Snyder – Outstanding Featured Dancer

– Wilson Sylvester – Outstanding Featured Dancer

– Grace Vance – Outstanding Featured Dancer

CLUE: On Stage

– Outstanding Production of a Play

– Outstanding Ensemble in a Play

– Lindsay Lydy – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

– Aubre Weller – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

– Vanessa Calderon – Merit for Lead Actress in a Play

– Brayden Cioca – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

– Phillip Fulton – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

– Alex Robinson – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

– Jaden Snyder – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

– Carlie McCoy – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

– MeGan Todd – Merit for Stage Management of a Play

The 2023-2024 season will include “The Diary of Anne Frank” in the fall and the hit classic musical “42nd Street” in March. The spring production is TBA.