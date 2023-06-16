Robert “Bud” and Carolyn (Cotner) Gerard Submitted photo

Robert “Bud” and Carolyn (Cotner) Gerard are celebrating 73 years of marriage.

The Gerards were married Jun 17, 1950, and built their country estate on the southeast side of Wilmington.

Bud was born and raised in Wilmington and graduated from Wilmington High School. He joined the US Army and later worked for the US Postal Service until retirement as Postmaster of Blanchester. Carolyn, whose father was in the Air Force, lived many places prior to the marriage. She graduated with a Masters degree in Education and retired from teaching in Wilmington City Schools. They were members of Faith Lutheran Church.

The couple raised two daughters: Aleta and Becky, and have four grandchildren: Aaron, Audrey, Trey, Harrison; and three great-grandchildren: Bryan, Heather, Scott. After nearly 40 years, they moved south to be closer to the growing families in Florida and Georgia. They currently reside in Ormond By The Sea and are members of Grace Lutheran Church.

Cards of congratulations will reach them at 122 Coquina Key Dr. Ormond Beach, FL 32176.